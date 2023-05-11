 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville man just released from prison for burglary arrested in new burglary, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0
Wayne Jasper Headspreth, of Evansville

Wayne Jasper Headspreth, of Evansville (Posey County Sheriff's Office)

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars for burglary, again, authorities say.

The Posey County Sheriff's Office says officers and deputies were called to a burglary at a home on Upton Road in Mount Vernon around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they say they found Wayne Headspreth of Evansville detained by two citizens.

Detectives discovered that a woman had walked out of her bedroom and discovered Headspreth going through her purse, the sheriff says.

When Headspreath was discovered by the woman, authorities say he claimed to be a salesman.

Headspreath was taken into custody, and authorities say they found several items on him that were taken from the home.

The sheriff's office says that Headspreath had just been released from prison on March 27 for burglary. After Wednesday's incident, he was arrested and booked on felony charges including burglary, residential entry, and theft.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you