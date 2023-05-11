Evansville man just released from prison for burglary arrested in new burglary, authorities say

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars for burglary, again, authorities say.
The Posey County Sheriff's Office says officers and deputies were called to a burglary at a home on Upton Road in Mount Vernon around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they say they found Wayne Headspreth of Evansville detained by two citizens.
Detectives discovered that a woman had walked out of her bedroom and discovered Headspreth going through her purse, the sheriff says.
When Headspreath was discovered by the woman, authorities say he claimed to be a salesman.
Headspreath was taken into custody, and authorities say they found several items on him that were taken from the home.
The sheriff's office says that Headspreath had just been released from prison on March 27 for burglary. After Wednesday's incident, he was arrested and booked on felony charges including burglary, residential entry, and theft.