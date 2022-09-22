 Skip to main content
Evansville man makes first court appearance after being charged with murder

Brandon Artis via Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville man made his first court appearance Thursday after being charged with murder and other crimes.

Court records show 34-year-old Brandon Artis appeared for his initial hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday.

During the hearing, Artis was appointed a public defender and ordered to remain held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond. His next hearing was also scheduled for Oct. 4

Artis was charged with murder and armed robbery in the August shooting death of Trey McGillicuddy on Ravenswood Drive.

Before being charged with McGillicuddy's murder, Artis was arrested on drug dealing and neglect charges after police said they found guns and drugs in a home where three kids were living.

