Evansville man making first court appearance after being charged with murder

An Evansville man will make his first court appearance Thursday after being charged with murder and other crimes.

Court records show 34-year-old Brandon Artis will appear for his initial hearing at 10 a.m.

Artis was charged with murder and armed robbery in the August shooting death of Trey McGillicuddy on Ravenswood Drive.

Before being charged with McGillicuddy's murder, Artis was arrested on drug dealing and neglect charges after police said they found guns and drugs in a home where three kids were living.

