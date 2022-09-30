Evansville man pleads guilty to multiple rape charges, prosecutor's office says

An Evansville man is now scheduled to be sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple felony rape charges, according to prosecutors.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says 27-year-old Cody Austin Layson pleaded guilty as charged to three counts of Level 1 Felony Rape, and one county of Level 6 Felony Intimidation.

Layson was arrested back in February after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman after offering her a ride home from a bar. Layson was also accused of filming the assault with his cell phone.

“Multiple officers and detectives from the Evansville Police Department responded quickly and gathered extremely important evidence which proved critical in this case,” explained Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall. “I want to thank the Evansville Police Department and investigators from the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force for discovering key pieces of physical and electronic evidence in an extremely timely manner.”

Layson will now be sentenced in Vanderburgh Circuit Court on October 21.