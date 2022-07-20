 Skip to main content
Evansville man robbed at gunpoint

  • Updated
  • 0
Lodge Ave

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday near Bosse High School.

Officers say that a man was walking home from work on Lodge Avenue when he was stopped at gunpoint near Washington Avenue. He said as he was rounding the corner, three men wearing black masks told him to put his hands in the air, and took his phone, wallet, keys, and knife at gunpoint.

44News has obtained the 911 call from the victim.

"Operator: 911

Victim: Yeah, um, I'm just tryna report some people just robbed me over here by, I was walking by Bosse and three dudes with masks robbed me, with guns

Operator: Okay

Victim: I wasn't gonna the police but my wife told me to make a report because they took everything."

This is just the latest in a series of gun-related crimes this summer that have plagued the Tri-State area. Early on Tuesday morning, a man on a bicycle was shot by another man wearing a black mask as well, though there is no connection known at this time.

If someone has any information about this incident, please contact the EPD tip line as soon as possible

 

