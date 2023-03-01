Evansville man sentenced for child molesting and rape after pleading guilty but mentally ill

An Evansville man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after being convicted of multiple charges in Posey County, Indiana, including rape and child molesting.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Christopher Upchurch was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday.

Authorities say Upchurch was sentenced after pleading guilty but mentally ill to felony charges including rape, child molesting, and criminal confinement. Prosecutors say he faced a maximum sentence of 16 years, and a minimum sentence of 3 years.

Upchurch pleaded guilty to forcing sex acts on a young victim, who disclosed the abuse to an adult leading to an investigation and after an interview at Holly's House.

“This is certainly a disturbing case,” stated Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “I am amazed at the courage and strength of this young survivor for speaking up and standing up against her abuser. I’m grateful for the folks at Holly’s House and the thorough investigation conducted by (Posey County Sheriff’s Office) Detective Kyle Reidford.”

Upchurch will also have to register as a sex offender for life, and will be classified as a sexually violent predator.