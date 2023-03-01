 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Evansville man sentenced for child molesting and rape after pleading guilty but mentally ill

Christopher Upchurch, 21, Evansville (Posey County Prosecutor's Office)

An Evansville man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday after being convicted of multiple charges in Posey County, Indiana, including rape and child molesting.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Christopher Upchurch was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday.

Authorities say Upchurch was sentenced after pleading guilty but mentally ill to felony charges including rape, child molesting, and criminal confinement. Prosecutors say he faced a maximum sentence of 16 years, and a minimum sentence of 3 years.

Upchurch pleaded guilty to forcing sex acts on a young victim, who disclosed the abuse to an adult leading to an investigation and after an interview at Holly's House.

“This is certainly a disturbing case,” stated Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “I am amazed at the courage and strength of this young survivor for speaking up and standing up against her abuser. I’m grateful for the folks at Holly’s House and the thorough investigation conducted by (Posey County Sheriff’s Office) Detective Kyle Reidford.”

Upchurch will also have to register as a sex offender for life, and will be classified as a sexually violent predator.

