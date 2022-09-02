Evansville man sentenced to 15 years for meth and gun crimes

An Evansville man will spend more than a decade behind bars after being sentenced for several meth and weapons-related crimes.
Federal officials said Friday that 54-year-old Nathaniel Jacobs Sr. of Evansville had been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and witness tampering.
According to documents and evidence introduced in court, Jacobs was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound back in January 2020, where he told officers that he accidentally shot himself.
Because Jacobs isn't allowed to possess firearms due to his numerous felony convictions, authorities searched his home and found guns, ammo, and meth that had been separated into smaller bags for distribution, officials said.
After being indicted by a federal grand jury, authorities say Jacobs contacted a material witness and falsely told her she was under investigation for shooting him, and that they needed to get married to legally protect themselves.
Officials say Jacobs believed getting married to the witness would prevent her from testifying against him at trial.
After serving his prison sentence, Jacobs will also serve four years probation.