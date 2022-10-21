Evansville man sentenced to 20 years for rape

An Evansville man who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of rape was sentenced on Friday.

Court documents show 27-year-old Cody Layson was sentenced to 20 years in prison for three counts of rape and one count of intimidation.

Layson pleaded guilty to the charges at the end of September after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman after offering her a ride home from a bar. He was also accused of filming the assault with his cell phone.

Layson will serve his sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections.