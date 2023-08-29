Evansville man sentenced to federal prison after recording himself sexually abusing 4-year-old

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars for a heinous crime.
Officials said Tuesday that 39-year-old Michael Hines had been sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for recording himself sexually abusing a young child.
Court documents show that in 2017, Hines used his cell phone to record videos of himself sexually abusing the child, who was just 4-years-old at the time.
“The sexual abuse of a toddler is as heinous a crime as a person can commit,” said United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “The public and the victim are safer today because this defendant will spend many years in federal prison. I commend the work of the FBI, the Evansville Police Department, and our federal prosecutor to ensure that this dangerous pedophile is held accountable for his actions.”
Ahead of Hines' sentencing, he pleaded guilty to charges of production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material.
Hines is also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised probation and register as a sex offender following his release from prison.