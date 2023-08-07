Evansville man sentenced to federal prison for woman's fentanyl overdose death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man will spend more than 15 years in prison for dealing fentanyl leading to a deadly overdose.
Officials say 29-year-old Kalib Powell was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in federal prison.
Powell reportedly sold a woman a half-gram of fentanyl powder back in 2019, leading to her overdose death.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and recovered the woman's cell phone, revealing conversations about purchasing the drug from Powell.
Authorities said they also learned that Powell had previously been warned by a customer who sampled the fentanyl powder that it was very strong and “someone was going to die” from the ingestion of it.
Powell was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation following his release from prison.