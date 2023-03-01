Evansville man sentenced to prison for 2022 hatchet attack

An Evansville man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday after a hatchet attack that happened back in June of 2022.
Court records show that 36-year-old Danny Joe Steward II was sentenced to three years for the felony charge of battery with a deadly weapon.
Several other charges that Steward originally faced in the case were dismissed as part of a plea deal that was filed earlier in February.
As we reported, Steward was arrested back in 2022 after being accused of hitting another man on the head with a hatchet in an area of Southeast Eighth Street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
While Steward received a three-year sentence in the case, he was also credited 256 days for time served in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Steward will serve the remainder of his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction.