Evansville man sentenced to prison for distributing child porn

An Evansville man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for the distribution of child porn, federal officials said Wednesday.
The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says that 36-year-old Chris Lynn Carder II of Evansville was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of child sexual abuse material.
According to court documents, an FBI agent was conducting an undercover investigation in July of 2019 using the social networking app "KiK," when Carder expressed an interested in sex with children and sent two videos depicting minors in sex acts.
Officials said a search warrant was executed at Carder's home in Evansville, where more sex abuse material was found on Carder's cell phones. They say Carder also admitted to creating the Kik account to send materials depicting the sexual abuse of children.
After being released from prison, Carder was ordered to be on supervised probation for eight years, and pay $6,000 in restitution to the child exploitation victims.
Carder will also have to register as sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.