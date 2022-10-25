Evansville man sentenced to prison for distribution of child porn

An Evansville man has been sentenced to prison for the distribution of child porn.
Federal officials said Tuesday that that 28-year-old Joshua W. LaForrest of Evansville had been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to the distribution of child pornography.
The justice department says that the charges against LaForrest came after authorities learned he was using "Kik" and his cell phone to transmit explicit images and videos of minors.
Officials say LaForrest admitted to the crimes after a search warrant was served at his home in Evansville.
After being released from prison, LaForrest has also been ordered to seven years of supervised probation and must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school.