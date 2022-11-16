Evansville man serving 27-year sentence for robbery gets another 14 years for dealing meth

An Evansville man who's currently serving nearly three decades behind bars has been sentenced to serve even more prison time.
Federal officials said Wednesday that 32-year-old Gene Goodwin was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth.
The sentencing comes after an incident in October 2020, where authorities said they seized more than half a pound of meth belonging to Goodwin, digital scales, plus nearly $20,000 cash.
The 14-year sentence for meth distribution is tacked onto a 27-year sentence that Goodwin is currently serving in connection with an armed break-in at some apartments on Fulton Parkway in Evansville.
As part of the drug dealing sentence, Goodwin was ordered to serve four years of probation following his release from federal prison.