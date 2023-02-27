Evansville man with gun, ammo, and body armor arrested at preschool playground, police say

An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he was found with a loaded gun, ammo magazines, and body armor on a preschool playground.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the preschool playground at St. James West United Methodist Church on Hillcrest Terrace just after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Police say that's where they found 19-year-old Braeden Hobbs, sitting near the slide.
According to EPD, officers saw that Hobbs was wearing body armor, and had a handgun on his right hip. They say the body armor had a steel plate inside.
Police say they put Hobbs into handcuffs and took his handgun, which was fully loaded. They say they Hobbs also had three additional magazines, each also fully loaded.
During the investigation, officers say they found what looked like a cigarette with marijuana inside. They say Hobbs admitted the marijuana was his.
EPD says the body armor, handgun, and marijuana were all entered into evidence.
Hobbs was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm on school property, possession of body armor, and possession of marijuana.