Evansville mom charged with neglect after 2-year-old tests positive for THC, police say

An Evansville mom is facing a neglect charge after police say her young child tested positive for THC.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to take a child abuse report at a home on South Harland Avenue, which is near Covert Avenue and Highway 41.
EPD says the officers were dispatched after someone called 911 to report that a child was having seizures after getting into some THC edibles at the home.
Police spoke with the 911 caller, who said that the child belonged to 25-year-old Wynter Meiggs. They told police that Meiggs had sent them messages on their phone about the child getting into the edibles and having a seizure.
According to police, hospital officials told the Department of Child Services that the child had tested positive for THC.
In a conversation with a DCS worker, police say that Wynter admitted in a "roundabout way" that the child must have gotten into marijuana that was in the living room. She told the DCS case worker that there had been edibles in a box that was on a chair in the living room, according to police.
She later told police that she had put the edibles in the box and forgot they were there, according to an affidavit.
Wynter was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a child neglect charge, and for an active misdemeanor warrant. She's being held on no bond at this time.