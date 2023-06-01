Evansville mom faces neglect charges after taking pills and drinking around kids, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is facing neglect charges after authorities say she admitted to drinking and taking pills while two young kids were left unsupervised.
Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they went to a home on Harbour Town Drive around 7 p.m. back on April 24 to check on the welfare of a woman after a concerned caller dialed 911.
When the deputies arrived and knocked on the door, they say no one answered. One deputy said they saw a small child running around inside through a window, and that the child eventually opened the door.
An affidavit says the deputy asked the child to get Tarra Short, and that the child tried but Short wouldn't respond from a bedroom.
Deputies say they went to the bedroom and found Short with pill bottles near her. They say they were able to get her up but that she was extremely unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes.
When deputies spoke with Short, they say she admitted to drinking tequila and taking pills. They say they asked her if there was anyone to help take care of two young kids who were in the home, and that she said no.
VCSO says the kids were turned over to a family member, and that Short was admitted to the hospital.
Short was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday afternoon on felony neglect charges.