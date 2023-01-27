Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing

A suspect in an alleged murder-for-hire plot out of Evansville had his latest court hearing Friday.
Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on several charges including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder back in December 2021.
Since his arrest, Alvey has had multiple psychological evaluations. During his latest hearing Friday, court records show his sanity and competency to stand trial were once again brought into question.
Alvey was arrested alongside another man, Samuel Huggler, back in 2021. Police said that Alvey was hired to kill one of several victims in a shooting at a home on Kirkwood Drive.
The prosecutor's office said the case against Huggler was dismissed after Alvey refused to testify, despite being granted use immunity and being ordered by the Court.
Alvey remains scheduled to head to trial on all charges on April 24 at 8 a.m.