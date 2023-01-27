 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to
Jackson in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in
Illinois, including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All
of western Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Evansville murder-for-hire suspect has latest court hearing

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel L. Alvey, age 18, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Daniel L. Alvey, age 18, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

A suspect in an alleged murder-for-hire plot out of Evansville had his latest court hearing Friday.

Daniel Alvey had a hearing in court Friday morning after being arrested on several charges including murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder back in December 2021.

Since his arrest, Alvey has had multiple psychological evaluations. During his latest hearing Friday, court records show his sanity and competency to stand trial were once again brought into question.

Alvey was arrested alongside another man, Samuel Huggler, back in 2021. Police said that Alvey was hired to kill one of several victims in a shooting at a home on Kirkwood Drive.

Police: 2 arrested after man hired to kill victim in Evansville shooting

The prosecutor's office said the case against Huggler was dismissed after Alvey refused to testify, despite being granted use immunity and being ordered by the Court.

Alvey remains scheduled to head to trial on all charges on April 24 at 8 a.m.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you