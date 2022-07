An Evansville man who is facing a murder charge in the death of his grandmother is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Court records show 40-year-old John Stevens was scheduled for a hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Stevens was arrested in June after authorities say his grandmother was found dead at her home on Michigan Street.

Stevens remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on the case.