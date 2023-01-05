 Skip to main content
Evansville murder suspect appears in court, faces maximum sentence of 65 years in prison if convicted

Brandon Schaefer, 21, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

An Evansville murder suspect appeared in court for the first time on Thursday.

Brandon Schaefer appeared in court for his initial hearing after being accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Todd Roll.

44News Reporter Sidney Spencer was there for Schaefer's hearing on Thursday, where she learned that the state added the felony firearm enhancement against Schaefer that was being sought.

If Schaefer is convicted, he would face a maximum sentencing of 65 years in prison. His minimum sentence would be 45 years if found guilty.

Authorities said that Schaefer killed Roll behind the Showplace Cinemas theatre on New Year's Day. They said he admitted to the killing despite not knowing Roll, and said he had been thinking about killing someone for a while.

During Schaefer's hearing Thursday, the victim's family was in attendance.

Schaefer will be appointed a lawyer, and will appear in court for his next hearing on Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.

