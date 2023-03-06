 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Hardin
and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Spencer and Daviess Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River
above flood stage at several points through Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 38.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.7
feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


Evansville murder suspect headed to trial for the second time

  • Updated
  • 0
Brandon Artis via Vanderburgh County Jail

Brandon Artis via Vanderburgh County Jail

A man accused of murder and other crimes in Evansville is headed back to trial for the second time starting on Monday.

Court records show the jury trial for Brandon Artis began at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Artis had gone to trial on charges including murder, armed robbery, and intimidation back in February, but a mistrial was declared after an "inappropriate contact with the jury."

In September 2022, Artis was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy. Police said more than a dozen pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash was stolen in the deadly incident.

Just before being charged with McGillicuddy's murder, Artis was arrested on drug and neglect charges after police said they found guns and fentanyl in a home with several kids.

We will continue to provide updates on the outcomes of both cases.

