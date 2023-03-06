Evansville murder suspect headed to trial for the second time

A man accused of murder and other crimes in Evansville is headed back to trial for the second time starting on Monday.
Court records show the jury trial for Brandon Artis began at 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Artis had gone to trial on charges including murder, armed robbery, and intimidation back in February, but a mistrial was declared after an "inappropriate contact with the jury."
In September 2022, Artis was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy. Police said more than a dozen pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash was stolen in the deadly incident.
Just before being charged with McGillicuddy's murder, Artis was arrested on drug and neglect charges after police said they found guns and fentanyl in a home with several kids.
We will continue to provide updates on the outcomes of both cases.