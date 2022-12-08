Evansville murder suspect makes court appearance

A suspect in a recent murder out of Evansville appeared in court for the first time Thursday.
During his court appearance Thursday, 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher was ordered to be remain on no bond.
In addition to the charge of murder, court records also show that Fletcher now faces a felony firearm enhancement.
Fletcher's accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart. Stuart died after being found outside an apartment on Clayton Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.
Fletcher's next hearing was set for Jan. 19 at 9 a.m.