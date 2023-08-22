Evansville murder suspect makes court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A suspect in a deadly weekend stabbing appeared in court on Tuesday.
Devin Clements appeared via video for a probable cause hearing on Tuesday afternoon, after being arrested and charged with murder earlier the same morning.
During Tuesday's hearing, records show the court found probably cause that Clements committed felony murder, and he was ordered to be held on no bond.
Clements was arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened at an Evansville apartment complex on Sunday, claiming the life of a 50-year-old Boonville man.
Clements now has an initial hearing scheduled for Aug. 25 at 1 p.m.