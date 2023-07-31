Evansville parents arrested after 5-month-old suffers skull fracture, placed on life support

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people are being charged after an incident that left their 5-month-old child on life support, according to authorities.
According to Vanderburgh County Jail records, 23-year-old Cheyenne Elmore-Sitz and 31-year-old Javontae Goldsby were both booked shortly after noon on Monday.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says Elmore-Sitz and Goldsby called 911 and said they found their child not breathing.
Arriving EMS and firefighters restored the child's pulse, and the child was placed on life support at the hospital, according to VCSO.
A medical examination of the child revealed that the infant had sustained a skull fracture, subdural hematomas, retinal hemorrhages, and subarachnoid bleeding, VCSO says.
The sheriff's office says the injuries were described as " consistent with violent shaking and/or an impact," and that the infant has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and is not likely to survive.
When the parents were questioned, neither could offer any explanation for the infant's injuries, authorities say.
VCSO says that both Elmore-Sitz and Goldsby denied hurting the child, or having any knowledge or belief that the other had hurt the infant, and that they also gave conflicting stories about which one of them put the child to bed before discovering the child wasn't breathing.
Another young child shared by the couple was taken into DCS custody, according to the sheriff's office.
Goldsby and Elmore-Sitz are currently facing felony charges of neglect resulting in catastrophic injury and battery.
VCSO says both parents will be held without bond as they await their court appearance.