Evansville parents charged after baby dies from head trauma, police say

Two Evansville parents are behind bars on charges for the neglect death of a young child.
Jail records show 21-year-old Jacob Washington and Denaya Harris were booked on Monday on charges of neglect causing death.
According to a police report, the arrests stem from an incident that unfolded back on Feb. 8. Officers say they were called to a home on Washington Avenue near South Governor Street for an unresponsive infant who had reportedly suffocated.
Authorities say they gave emergency medical care to the 2-week-old baby at the scene, but that their attempts in saving the child's life were unsuccessful.
EPD says the child's parents, Harris and Washington, were interviewed.
They say Harris told them that the baby was having breathing problems, and that he became unresponsive shortly after being given a bottle to drink from. They say both parents also told them that the young child had been having trouble with mucus in his chest.
According to police, an autopsy conducted by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office determined that the cause of death for the baby was abusive head trauma. EPD says a skeletal scan also showed numerous fractures on different parts of the baby.
When police asked Washington and Harris about any falls or accidents that might have happened, they say neither recalled anything happening.
After police told Washington that the baby had multiple fractures and signs of head trauma, they say his story changed.
EPD says Washington told them that a few days before the child's death, the child had fallen out of a baby rocker and landed on his front side. On the day of the child's death, Washington said that he and Harris had been playing with the baby on their bed when the baby suddenly stopped breathing for a short period of time, according to EPD.
In both of those incidents, Washington and Harris said they didn't seek medical attention for the baby.
Both Washington and Harris will appear in court for a probable cause hearing at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.