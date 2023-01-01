Evansville Police arrest man following first murder of 2023

An Evansville man has been arrested after the first homicide of 2023 took place in Evansville.
Evansville Police were dispatched to an area behind Showplace Cinemas at North Park after 1 A.M. Sunday morning.
According to Central Dispatch, the caller who identified himself as Brandon Schaefer, said he just shot someone in the head and the body would be located behind the theater.
Officers found a deceased man partially submerged in a creek behind the theater. A firearm was also located near the body.
Schaefer was found at an apartment and surrendered to police. According to EPD, he told officers he didn't know who the person was but, went up to them and shot him.
Schaefer remains in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond. An autopsy is scheduled for the victim.