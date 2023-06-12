Evansville Police Department looking for burglary suspect wearing ghillie suit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Police say they're searching for a burglary suspect seen wearing an unusual outfit.
The Evansville Police Department put out an alert on Monday, sharing a photo of a man wearing what appeared to be a ghillie suit.
EPD says the man is the suspect of a burglary that happened on the evening of May 24.
According to police records, officers were called to an area of East Tennessee Street in that incident after a man entered a CenterPoint Energy lot through a hole in a fence.
Anyone with information on the incident or the man in the photo is asked to call EPD Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7977.