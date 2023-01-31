Evansville Police Department provides details on 7 officers involved in Walmart shooting

The Evansville Police Department has released more information on each officer who was involved in the active shooter incident at the Walmart on the city's west side.

On Tuesday, EPD said that the officers involved were Captain Brent Hoover, Sergeant Trudy Day, Sergeant Michael Condiff, Sergeant Crystal Thomas, Sergeant Jared LaFollette, Detective Nickolaus Henderson, and Officer Michael Rose.

In addition to naming the officers who were involved, EPD provided details on each officer's history with the department, which you can see by opening the document below.

The shooting happened back on Jan. 19 at the Walmart on South Red Bank Road. Police said that Ronald Mosley II walked into the store armed with a handgun and opened fire.

Mosley was killed in a shootout with officers, but not before shooting and seriously injuring a woman and former coworker.

It's still not entirely clear where or how Mosley obtained the firearm used in the shooting, but a mental health court judge said that there was nothing to legally prevent him from owning a firearm. Mosley had been attending mental health court after being charged with several misdemeanor counts of battery back in 2022, in an incident where he was accused of attacking several coworkers at the west side store.

We will continue to provide any new information on the incident as it's released.