Evansville Police Department shares warning on financial sextortion crimes

Tuesday is "Safer Internet Day," and the Evansville Police Department is participating by bringing awareness to financial sextortion crimes.
EPD says it's sharing a joint warning from the FBI and its other international law enforcement partners about the global financial sextortion crisis, which exploit minors and other individuals around the world.
According to authorities, these online crimes involve victims, mainly minors, being coerced into sending explicit images online and then extorted for money.
EPD says that in 2022, the FBI received thousands of reports related to the financial sextortion of minors, primarily boys, representing an exponential increase from previous years.
"Financial sextortion has a far wider impact than just our country and our kids—it is a global crisis that demands everyone’s attention," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "The FBI is working hand-in-hand with our international partners to prevent children from becoming victims of this tragic crime. We all have a duty to support and empower victims to come forward and show them that there is life after images."
Authorities say that financial extortion can happen anywhere, but that it mainly occurs on the digital platforms where kids are spending screen time, such as social media and gaming websites, or video chat apps.
In these sextortion crimes, predators often pose as girls and use fake accounts to target young boys, deceiving them into sending explicit photos and then threatening to release the files to friends and family unless the victim sends payment.
EPD says anyone who's being victimized by the crime should report it to authorities immediately.
More resources and information can be found on EPD's Facebook page.