Evansville Police investigate attempted murder of man at center of drug investigation

We're learning more information on an attempted murder investigation that started in Evansville on Thursday night.
It started when Evansville Police were called to a home on Herbert Avenue Thursday after gunshots were reported in the area.
Police say the victim in the shooting, 35-year-old Demario Holman, was sent to the hospital after being shot multiple times while inside a home.
Holman was among numerous people recently arrested in July in connection with an ongoing drug investigation along West Franklin Street, though police have not said that Thursday night's shooting is connected to that investigation.
At the time of his arrest at the end of July, police said that Holman was trafficking large amounts of illegal drugs on Franklin Street. He is facing dealing charges and a neglect charge in connection with that investigation.
No one has been arrested in Thursday night's shooting at this time.
We will continue to follow this developing story.