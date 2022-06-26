Evansville police investigating 2 Saturday shootings

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking for suspects in two shooting incidents that happened on the city's southeast side Saturday.
In the first incident, EPD says officers were sent to the area of Jeanette Avenue and Ravenwood Drive, just off of Covert Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after someone called 911 to report a shooting in the area.
The 911 caller told authorities that they saw a car pull up and that several shots were fired from it before the driver took off.
Police say that shell casings were found at the scene, but didn't release any other information.
A short time later around 5:15 a.m., officers were called back to the area for another shooting within a block from the first one was reported.
EPD says officers were sent to the area of some apartments on Harrelton Drive near Ravenwood Drive after a separate 911 caller reported the second shooting there.
Police say they found damage to one of the apartment buildings and a vehicle at the scene, but that no one was injured.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
Anyone with information should call EPD.