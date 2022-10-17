Evansville Police investigating two separate shots fired calls from the weekend

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

Northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts
in the 20 to 25 mph range this afternoon. Relative humidity
values are expected to drop to around 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon. The combination of dry air, gusty winds and the
continued drought conditions, will lead to elevated fire danger
this afternoon. Grass fires, field fires and wildfires will spread
more rapidly than normal this afternoon. Be sure to follow local
burn bans and be very careful with anything that could ignite a
fire.

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather conditions anticipated today...

.|Strong northwest winds bringing in even drier air behind
a cold front are expected to combine to produce enhanced fire
danger conditions today. Fuels remain very dry amid the ongoing
drought and conditions are expected to be very favorable for brush
and wildfires spread this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
Gusty winds and low relative humidity FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 014, 015, 018, 075, 076,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086,
086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080,
081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, and 094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, and
087.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008,
009, 014, 015, and 018.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind at 15-18 mph from the northwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum RH falling to 23 to 26 percent this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Evansville Police investigating two separate shots fired calls from the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Pair of Shots Fired called in to Evansville Dispatch
Tommy Mason

Evansville Police are investigating a pair of shots fired reports from the weekend.

EPD responded to the first shooting incident after an altercation escalated into two people shooting at each other.

This happened along North West Riverside, where witnesses told police to parties were involved in a physical altercation.

Police say, the fight escalated and led to a shooting.

Investigators say, there were multiple shell casings discovered at the scene.

The second report of shots being fired involved a North Fulton Avenue apartment building being hit with bullets.

Witnesses on scene say they watched as a dark-colored Hyandau Santa Fe speeding away from the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.

