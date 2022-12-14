Evansville Police searching for suspect in Civic Center hit-and-run

Police are asking the public to help identify a hit-and-run suspect in Evansville, Indiana.
The Evansville Police Department says it's looking for the man shown in the photo you see here.
According to EPD, the man was driving a dark crew cab pickup truck when he hit another person's vehicle in the back 40 parking lot behind the Civic Center.
Police say this all happened one week ago on Dec. 7, and that the man fled from the scene. They say he was inside the court house before the hit-and-run occurred.
Anyone with information on the incident should call EPD at 812-436-7941.