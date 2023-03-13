Evansville school board member and bar owner has latest court hearing following arrest

An Evansville school board member and business owner who police said was arrested in connection to a drug investigation appeared in court Monday morning.
During her court appearance Monday, Amy Word's hearing was reset for May 8 at 9 a.m.
Word, a member of the EVSC Board of School Trustees and owner of Lamasco Bar and Grill, was arrested back in July of 2022 on the felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance, after police said that she had knowledge of "narcotics activity" at her place of business.
Word was asked to resign from her position on the school board following her arrest, but refused to agree to that request. Board members would then approve an unpaid leave of absence for Word at her request.
At her court hearing Monday, 44News asked Word if there was anything she'd like to say about the case, but her attorney denied our request for comment.
We will continue to follow the case.