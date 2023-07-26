Evansville senior center CFO accused of stealing nearly $50,000

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air today and
Friday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Evansville senior center CFO accused of stealing nearly $50,000

  • Updated
  • 0
Victoria Alcorn, Vanderburgh County Jail

Victoria Alcorn, Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman working as the Chief Financial Officer for a local senior rehab and nursing center was arrested after being accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars, according to police.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to take a theft report at Bethel Manor back in March.

Investigators say they were told that 59-year-old Victoria Alcorn was, who had recently been named CFO after working as the office manager for 18 years, was suspected of stealing funds.

Police say leaders at Bethel discovered that Alcorn would reload a Target gift card in increments of $500 at a time from a company account. Initially, they said they saw a few instances of this, but that a review of expenses revealed that Alcorn had reloaded the card with more than $20,000.

Officials at Bethel Manor also said they found more gift cards purchased by the company, that didn't appear to be authorized.

As police continued to investigate, they were told that Alcorn also used the company's Amazon account for about $8,500 of personal purchases, like a laptop, toilet paper, dishes, a mattress, and other various items.

Alcorn is also accused of giving herself an unauthorized pay raise of about $5,000, increasing her own annual salary from approximately $92,000 to $97,000.

When Alcorn was brought into EPD headquarters for an interview, police say she claimed her boss told her to give herself the raise. When asked why the raise form wasn't signed by her boss, they say Alcorn claimed that it must have been overlooked.

EPD says investigators questioned Alcorn about the gift card purchases, and that she said she had bought three gift cards that she owed the company for, but that she believed several other people also had access to the account.

According to police, the total amount Alcorn is accused of stealing is over $46,000.

Alcorn was charged with theft and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, but was released on a $750 bond.

