Evansville senior center CFO accused of stealing nearly $50,000

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman working as the Chief Financial Officer for a local senior rehab and nursing center was arrested after being accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars, according to police.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to take a theft report at Bethel Manor back in March.
Investigators say they were told that 59-year-old Victoria Alcorn was, who had recently been named CFO after working as the office manager for 18 years, was suspected of stealing funds.
Police say leaders at Bethel discovered that Alcorn would reload a Target gift card in increments of $500 at a time from a company account. Initially, they said they saw a few instances of this, but that a review of expenses revealed that Alcorn had reloaded the card with more than $20,000.
Officials at Bethel Manor also said they found more gift cards purchased by the company, that didn't appear to be authorized.
As police continued to investigate, they were told that Alcorn also used the company's Amazon account for about $8,500 of personal purchases, like a laptop, toilet paper, dishes, a mattress, and other various items.
Alcorn is also accused of giving herself an unauthorized pay raise of about $5,000, increasing her own annual salary from approximately $92,000 to $97,000.
When Alcorn was brought into EPD headquarters for an interview, police say she claimed her boss told her to give herself the raise. When asked why the raise form wasn't signed by her boss, they say Alcorn claimed that it must have been overlooked.
EPD says investigators questioned Alcorn about the gift card purchases, and that she said she had bought three gift cards that she owed the company for, but that she believed several other people also had access to the account.
According to police, the total amount Alcorn is accused of stealing is over $46,000.
Alcorn was charged with theft and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, but was released on a $750 bond.