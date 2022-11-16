Evansville sex offender sentenced to prison for distribution of child porn, illegal firearm possession

A convicted sex offender from Evansville has been sentenced to prison on charges for the distribution of child porn and illegal firearm possession.
Federal officials said Wednesday that 63-year-old Justin Owens was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for the crimes.
Court documents say that in October of 2020, authorities learned that Owens was distributing child sex abuse material using "Instagram Direct."
Authorities said a search of Owens' home revealed evidence of the child sex abuse material, plus a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber handgun, an AR-15 style rifle, and assorted ammunition.
Since Owens was convicted of child molestation in Vanderburgh County back in 1999, he's prohibited from possessing firearms.
Owens was also ordered to 20 years of probation following his prison sentence. He must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.