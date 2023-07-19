Evansville shooting investigation leads to man's arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars after an incident that happened Tuesday.

Police say they were called to a home on Jeanette Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that their son, 40-year-old Robert Strahl, was "going crazy" and shooting at their house, and trying to drive through the home with a vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene and found Strahl in a black tow truck, according to EPD.

EPD says officers took Strahl into custody and talked to the victims, who said they thought that Strahl was trying to use a black tow truck to push another truck into their home.

Police say they found a handgun in the tow truck, and a shell casing in the middle of the road.

Strahl was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he's charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.