 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville shooting investigation leads to man's arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Strahl, 40, Vanderburgh County Jail

Robert Strahl, 40, Vanderburgh County Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man is behind bars after an incident that happened Tuesday.

Police say they were called to a home on Jeanette Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that their son, 40-year-old Robert Strahl, was "going crazy" and shooting at their house, and trying to drive through the home with a vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene and found Strahl in a black tow truck, according to EPD.

EPD says officers took Strahl into custody and talked to the victims, who said they thought that Strahl was trying to use a black tow truck to push another truck into their home.

Police say they found a handgun in the tow truck, and a shell casing in the middle of the road.

Strahl was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he's charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you