Evansville shooting investigation leads to woman's arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There's an update on a shooting investigation that started about a week ago.
Evansville Police say they've arrested 21-year-old Ariel Edwards for a shooting that happened back on June 3 on Hoosier Court.
Officers responded to the area overnight after 911 callers reported hearing anywhere from 6 to 10 gunshots. As they arrived, police found a woman with a gunshot wound to her foot.
When police talked to the victim at the hospital, they say they told them they had been in an argument with Edwards when a fight started. They say that Edwards went to her car after shouting "watch this," shortly before the gunshots were fired.
Officers say they talked to witnesses, who told them that Edwards had a gun in her hand and fired shots towards Miles.
Edwards was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for felony battery committed with a deadly weapon.