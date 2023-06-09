 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Evansville shooting investigation leads to woman's arrest

Ariel Edwards

Ariel Edwards (Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There's an update on a shooting investigation that started about a week ago.

Evansville Police say they've arrested 21-year-old Ariel Edwards for a shooting that happened back on June 3 on Hoosier Court.

Officers responded to the area overnight after 911 callers reported hearing anywhere from 6 to 10 gunshots. As they arrived, police found a woman with a gunshot wound to her foot.

When police talked to the victim at the hospital, they say they told them they had been in an argument with Edwards when a fight started. They say that Edwards went to her car after shouting "watch this," shortly before the gunshots were fired.

Officers say they talked to witnesses, who told them that Edwards had a gun in her hand and fired shots towards Miles.

Edwards was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for felony battery committed with a deadly weapon.

