Evansville shooting involving silver SUV under investigation

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a shooting involving a silver SUV that happened on Tuesday.

The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the area of Garvin Street and Jefferson Avenue early Tuesday morning around 4 a.m. after gunfire was reported in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and said they found several shell casings at multiple intersections nearby.

A witness told investigators they say a silver SUV driving in the area with a passenger hanging out one of the windows, firing off multiple rounds.

Police say they spoke to the victims but they didn't want to cooperate.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

