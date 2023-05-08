Evansville teen, 15, identified after deadly weekend shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities have released the identity of a teen who was killed in a weekend shooting.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 15-year-old Damarion Stanley is the teen who was shot and killed.
As we reported, Stanley was one of two teens who were shot on Saturday night. Police said the other victim, a 17-year-old, had been grazed by a bullet on their head.
No arrests have been made at this time, and authorities say they're searching for three suspects.
The coroner's office says that Stanley's autopsy is scheduled for sometime Monday.