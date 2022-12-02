 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Evansville teen accused of raping and abusing multiple victims, affidavits say

  • Updated
  • 0
Luke S. Pokorney, age 18 of Evansville, via Vandeburgh County Jail

Luke S. Pokorney, age 18 of Evansville, via Vandeburgh County Jail

Affidavits released by authorities on Friday show new details on accusations made against an Evansville high schooler who's facing multiple charges including rape, strangulation, sexual battery, and battery.

As reported Thursday, 18-year-old Luke S. Pokorney is the teen booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on those charges.

Six affidavits of probable cause obtained by 44News on Friday describe claims of abuse from multiple victims over a span of several years.

Multiple juvenile victims accuse Pokorney of pressuring them or forcing them to perform sex acts, despite them trying to stop him or telling him no. One victim said Pokorney held them down to where they were unable to move while the abuse occurred.

Another victim said they would wake up to Pokorney sexually abusing them, and that Pokorney would get angry and call them names if they did not do what he wanted. They said Pokorney would choke them to make them tell him things, to the point where they could not breathe.

In the affidavits, Pokorney is accused of forcing himself on victims multiple times without consent.

Pokorney remains held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on six counts of rape, two counts of strangulation, one count of battery, and one count of sexual battery. He will have his first hearing in court at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you