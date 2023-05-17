Evansville teen charged in deadly fentanyl overdose now facing federal charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville teen who was arrested in connection to a deadly fentanyl overdose is now facing federal charges.
Jeremial Leach was arrested back in 2022 after a 19-year-old victim died from an overdose.
Records obtained by 44News show that Leach now faces federal charges in the case.
A criminal complaint filed earlier in May shows Leach faces multiple charges including fentanyl distribution resulting in death, fentanyl distribution, and fentanyl possession.
Leach now has a hearing set for June 15. Until then, Leach remains in federal custody.