 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evansville teen charged in deadly fentanyl overdose now facing federal charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeremial Leach age 18 of Evansville

Jeremial Leach age 18 of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville teen who was arrested in connection to a deadly fentanyl overdose is now facing federal charges.

Jeremial Leach was arrested back in 2022 after a 19-year-old victim died from an overdose.

Records obtained by 44News show that Leach now faces federal charges in the case.

A criminal complaint filed earlier in May shows Leach faces multiple charges including fentanyl distribution resulting in death, fentanyl distribution, and fentanyl possession.

Leach now has a hearing set for June 15. Until then, Leach remains in federal custody.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you