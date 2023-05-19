 Skip to main content
Evansville teen indicted on federal charges in deadly fentanyl dealing case

Jeremial Leach age 18 of Evansville

Jeremial Leach age 18 of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A teen accused of dealing fentanyl leading to multiple overdoses, including a deadly one, has been indicted on federal charges.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment for 18-year-old Jeremial Leach on Thursday.

As we previously reported, the federal charges were filed against Leach after he was arrested on drug dealing charges following the overdose death of a 19-year-old.

Leach is accused of dealing fentanyl pills from his home on Shanklin Avenue. A search of the home revealed a variety of items like guns, pills, cash, and a digital scale, authorities said.

Leach was indicted on all four of the federal charges indicted against him - one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, and another count of possession to distribute fentanyl.

If convicted, Leach faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and millions of dollars in fines.

