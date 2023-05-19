Evansville teen indicted on federal charges in deadly fentanyl dealing case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A teen accused of dealing fentanyl leading to multiple overdoses, including a deadly one, has been indicted on federal charges.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment for 18-year-old Jeremial Leach on Thursday.

As we previously reported, the federal charges were filed against Leach after he was arrested on drug dealing charges following the overdose death of a 19-year-old.

Leach is accused of dealing fentanyl pills from his home on Shanklin Avenue. A search of the home revealed a variety of items like guns, pills, cash, and a digital scale, authorities said.

Leach was indicted on all four of the federal charges indicted against him - one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, and another count of possession to distribute fentanyl.

If convicted, Leach faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and millions of dollars in fines.