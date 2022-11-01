Evansville teen takes plea deal in murder case, will get prison sentence of 45 years

A plea agreement has been reached in a murder case out of Evansville, Indiana.
Court records show Arkee Coleman took a plea deal during his hearing on Tuesday afternoon.
In exchange for pleading guilty to murder, a felony firearm enhancement that Coleman would have faced will be dismissed, according to officials with the court.
Court officials tell 44News that Coleman will receive a 45-year prison sentence, served at the Indiana Department of Correction.
Coleman was just 15 when he was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Jonathan Stitts.
Another teen who was charged in the shooting, 17-year-old Samajui Barnes, was sentenced to 65 years in prison after being found guilty of murder by a jury. Barnes' sentencing also included an enhancement.
Coleman's official sentencing hearing will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1.