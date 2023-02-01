 Skip to main content
Evansville tutor charged for taking pictures of kids in the bathroom gets prison sentence

  • Updated
  • 0
Affidavit: Evansville Tutor Arrested After Taking Pictures of Kids in the Bathroom

An Evansville tutor who was accused of taking pictures of students at a local school while they were in the bathroom has been sentenced to prison.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Jacob Butler was sentenced to 78 years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous charges.

Butler was arrested back in 2021 after a child said they saw Butler taking pictures of them while they were in the restroom. Authorities said the child told their parents about the incident, who then contacted law enforcement.

Officials say that the investigation revealed evidence that Butler had done the same thing to five other child victims.

Butler was sentenced to 10 years for each count of attempted child exploitation against his six victims, 2 years for each count of voyeurism against his six victims, 5 years for possession of child pornography, and 1 year for public voyeurism, the prosecutor's office said.

