Evansville Walmart employee accused of stealing more than $225K

An Evansville woman is facing numerous felony theft charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer.
Records show 35-year-old Kyesha Moredock was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Tuesday.
Detectives say they started investigating a theft at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Taylor Avenue back in May after an asset protection associate made a report to police.
Police say they were told that Moredock, an employee at the store, had possibly taken more than $225,000 over the past two years.
When police spoke with Moredock, they say she explained that part of her job responsibilities include her taking money to and from the self checkout registers.
Police say there was an "overwhelming" amount of surveillance video that showed Moredock taking money and breaching the store's cash control procedures. They say one video showed Moredock taking money to her car.
The asset protection associate told police that Moredock blamed the financial loss on a "software glitch," according to an affidavit. Moredock made the same claim to police during her interview with them, the affidavit says.
According to EPD, Moredock admitted to violating Walmart's cash control policy, but would not admit to taking any money.
Police say Moredock requested an attorney, and that the interview was ended.
In total, Moredock was booked into the jail on 10 felony charges of theft.
44News reached out to Walmart for a comment on the incident, but we have not heard back at this time.