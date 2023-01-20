Evansville Walmart shooting suspect was previously arrested for attacking employees, affidavit says

The man who was shot and killed by police after they said he opened fire in a crowded Walmart store on the west side of Evansville, Indiana, had previously been arrested for assaulting other employees at the store back in 2022, according to an affidavit.

As we reported from the scene Thursday night, 25-year-old Ronald Mosley II was shot and killed by police on Thursday night after they say he opened fire at the Walmart on Red Bank Road. Police said that Mosley was a former employee of the store, and that a woman who was Mosley's former co-worker was shot and taken to the hospital in the attack.

We now know that Mosley was arrested back in May of 2022 after being accused of violently assaulting several people while employed at the store.

In the affidavit for Mosley's 2022 arrest obtained by 44News, police say they spoke with one victim who told them Mosley became angry after he told him that he wasn't interested in a romantic relationship. The victim told police that Mosley had hit him and kneed him in the face, and continued to punch and kick him as he tried to get away.

Another victim told police that she was in the store when that assault happened, and that she was punched by Mosley when she tried to get in between him and the other victim.

A third victim said that Mosley walked by and called them a "snake," and that they told Mosley to "grow up," the affidavit says. It says the victim told authorities that Mosley then punched him in the face before slamming him to the ground.

When authorities interviewed Mosley, he said he was "being bullied at work and he lost control," the affidavit says. It says Mosley told investigators he "blacked out."

In the 2022 incident, Mosley was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on four misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury.

Court records say that Mosley appeared in court in the case just one day before the shooting for a review hearing in Mental Health Court.

Police plan to hold a press conference on Thursday night's shooting at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.