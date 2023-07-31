Evansville woman accused of attacking first responders, threatening to kill paramedic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she attacked first responders.
EPD officers were sent to help firefighters and medics with an uncooperative patient on Saturday.
According to EPD, 35-year-old Samantha Gardner had attacked several of the first-responders on the scene.
When officers arrived, they say they took Gardner into custody.
While inside the ambulance, Gardner's accused of threatening to kill a paramedic.
After getting to the hospital, Gardner also kicked an officer in the chest, according to EPD.
Gardner was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery against a public safety official and intimidation, but was later released on a $2,500 cash bond.