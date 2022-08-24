Evansville woman accused of DUI with young child in the car

An Evansville woman is being charged with neglect and OMVWI after officials say she was driving under the influence of alcohol with a young child in the car.
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were patrolling on St. George Road just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when they saw a vehicle going over the white fog lines on the side of the road, nearly leaving the roadway.
As the deputy continued to follow the driver, they saw her cross the double yellow center lines about three times before suddenly braking, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver then made a right turn and entered the oncoming traffic lanes for a short time before correcting their vehicle back into the proper lane of travel, according to the deputy.
The deputy says that when they tried to pull the driver over on Green River Road, the driver pulled into a driveway and quickly got out of their vehicle, approaching the deputy's cruiser.
VCSO says the deputy had the woman get back in her car and identified her as 65-year-old Debora Mitchell of Evansville. According to the deputy at the scene, a young child was also seen climbing from the back seat of Mitchell's vehicle to the front.
Mitchell said she had pulled in the driveway because she was dropping her grandchild off.
The deputy said that Mitchell smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech. They say she admitted to having four or five tall beers at an event when she was asked if she had been drinking.
VCSO says Mitchell was given several field sobriety tests, and that she blew a .153 on a breath test.
Mitchell was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of OMVWI and neglect.