Evansville woman accused of punching 3-year-old

Authorities say an Evansville woman has been arrested for punching a 3-year-old.
Officers were sent to a home on North Elliot Street at 1:09 p.m. on November 18th for a domestic battery in progress.
When officers arrived, they say Laticia Sharp had already left. She was later found hiding behind a vehicle in the backyard.
Officers say Sharp was living with her boyfriend and his family. Witnesses say she punched the child and another person in the home.
Authorities say Sharp claims she punched the child because he was disrespecting her and punched another man who yelled at her, who she says was also disrespecting her.
Officers said when they walked into the home, they saw a young boy in pajamas with blood all over his face.
According to authorities, the other man Sharp punched had a small cut on his nose.
Sharp was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for battery and battery on a person less than 14 years old.